Haliburton finished with 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 142-130 win over the Bucks.
Haliburton once again did it all for Indiana offensively, leading all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring, threes made and assists while leading the Pacers in blocks and minutes played. Haliburton has recorded a 30-point double-double in seven games this year while tallying at least 30 points in eight outings. Haliburton set a season high in blocks, posting his third game with at least two blocks.
