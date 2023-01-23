Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton (knee) participated in the non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton suffered a sprained left elbow and a mild left knee bruise Jan. 11 and has been sidelined ever since. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated in the middle of the week, at which point the Pacers could clear him to ratchet up the intensity of his workouts. Until Haliburton is cleared to take part in full-contact, 5-on-5 scrimmages in practice, the Pacers aren't likely to clear him to play. Indiana opens a four-game week Tuesday against the Bulls, and another update on Haliburton's status should surface sometime during that stretch.