Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: To be game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that a decision on Haliburton's status isn't expected to be announced until Thursday afternoon or evening, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Essentially, Haliburton will be a game-time call. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday for what is being described as a strained right calf, but the results haven't been announced. However, Haliburton was participating in Wednesday's light practice, so that's seemingly a good sign.
