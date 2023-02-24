Haliburton amassed 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 14 assists, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Haliburton led all players in Thursday's game in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring en route to a double-double performance. Haliburton has notched at least 20 points and 10 assists in 15 games this year.