Haliburton (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Haliburton officially remains questionable for Monday's matchup, but Wojnarowski reports that the guard is trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff. Since the Pacers are trying to avoid elimination Monday, the medical staff will likely continue to monitor Haliburton's status before officially determining his availability, but Ben Sheppard, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard could see increased roles once again if Haliburton remains out.