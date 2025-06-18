Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that a decision on Haliburton's status isn't expected to be announced until Thursday afternoon or evening, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Essentially, Haliburton will be a game-time call. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday for what is being described as a strained right calf, but the results haven't been announced. However, Haliburton was participating in Wednesday's light practice, so that's seemingly a good sign.