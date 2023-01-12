Haliburton (knee) will remain sidelined for the remainder of Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks.

Haliburton exited the game late in the third quarter with left knee soreness and will be held out for the final quarter of play. Prior to injury, He logged 15 points in 27 minutes. T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin should see expanded roles for the rest of Wednesday's game. Haliburton's next chance to play comes Friday against Atlanta, however, the contest is the first leg of a back-to-back set.