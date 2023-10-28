Haliburton (illness) will play against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Haliburton missed Friday's practice with a stomach bug, but he is feeling well enough to play. This means Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will handle backup duties, as Haliburton is not expected to have any restrictions.
