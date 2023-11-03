Haliburton (ankle) will play Friday against the Cavaliers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Haliburton missed Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to an ankle injury he picked up Monday, but the All-Star point guard will return to action Friday. Haliburton has posted a double-double in each of his three appearances thus far, averaging 20.0 points, 12.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.