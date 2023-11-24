Haliburton (wrist) will play Friday against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton was a late addition to the injury report due to a right wrist sprain, but he'll ultimately suit up for an 11th straight game. The All-Star point guard is coming off back-to-back games with at least 33 points and 16 assists, and he's recorded at least one block in six straight contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Dealing with wrist sprain•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Shines as playmaker once again•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Struggles from field in defeat•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Career-best season continues•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Efficient double-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Shines in double-double performance•