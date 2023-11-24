Haliburton (wrist) will play Friday against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton was a late addition to the injury report due to a right wrist sprain, but he'll ultimately suit up for an 11th straight game. The All-Star point guard is coming off back-to-back games with at least 33 points and 16 assists, and he's recorded at least one block in six straight contests.