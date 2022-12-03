Haliburton (groin) will play Friday against the Jazz.
Haliburton was initially deemed questionable for Friday due to a groin injury, but the star point guard will ultimately suit up and figures to be in Indiana's starting lineup. The 2020 first-round pick has started all 21 games for the Pacers this year and is averaging 19.3 points, 11.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.
