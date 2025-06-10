Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Will play in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haliburton is dealing with a lower leg issue but said he will play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder on Wednesday, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.
Haliburton scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter but had a noticeable limp after Game 2 on Sunday, which could be a concern for the Pacers as the NBA Finals shift to Indiana for two games. However, Haliburton was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, so barring a setback, he shouldn't face any restrictions. The point guard is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks through two games despite being the focal point of the Thunder's top-rated defense.
