Haliburton (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Clippers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton was questionable for Monday's matchup after missing Saturday's game against Minnesota, but he'll be able to suit up following his one-game absence. He's logged four double-doubles over his last five appearances, averaging 21.6 points, 12.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game.