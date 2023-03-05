Haliburton (calf) is a go for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Haliburton is back in action after a one-game absence, so he should see his usual minutes and is safe to fire up in all leagues. His return should result in fewer minutes for George Hill, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte.
