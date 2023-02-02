Haliburton (knee) said he will play Thursday against the Lakers, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Haliburton will be back in action Thursday after spending nearly three weeks on the sidelines, so he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. His return will likely result in T.J. McConnell heading back to the second unit and Chris Duarte's minutes and usage rate will decrease.
