Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Will undergo MRI on calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Haliburton has been dealing with a right calf issue throughout the NBA Finals, but has been adamant about playing through the injury. However, the team is concerned about the injury, considering how calf strains can lead to more severe lower leg injuries. In the first five games of this series, Haliburton has averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from deep.
