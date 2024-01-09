Haliburton will undergo an MRI on his strained left hamstring Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Haliburton left Monday's game versus Boston early after slipping on the court and wasn't able to return. He needed help off the court from his teammates, and he was in obvious pain. Coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that he hopes it's not serious, but he didn't get into any specifics. More clarity can be expected after the MRI on Tuesday, and in the meantime, fantasy managers can expect Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell to see a spike in fantasy value if Haliburton misses time.