Haliburton supplied six points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 103-83 loss to the Hornets.

Haliburton seemed to be trending in the right direction following his recent performances, but the star floor general had a woeful showing in a game where the entire Indiana offense struggled -- the 88 points scored by the Pacers were a season-low mark for them by a wide margin. Haliburton's numbers over the last few days have been decent, but he's still in a slump compared to 2023-24. Through nine games, Haliburton is averaging just 14.7 points per game while shooting a meager 37.9 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from deep.