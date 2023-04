Haliburton (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Haliburton will miss a seventh straight game due to a right ankle sprain and should leave ample opportunities for T.J. McConnell (hip), Andrew Nembhard, George HIll and Bennedict Mathurin on Sunday. 2022-23 was a career year for Haliburton, notching career-highs in points (20.7), assists (10.4), field goal percentage (49.0) and free throw percentage (87.1).