Haliburton is out for Friday's game versus the Magic due to lower back injury management.
Haliburton will sit out the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back Friday alongside the team's other typical starters. T.J. McConnell will likely receive an increased role in Haliburton's absence. Haliburton's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland.
