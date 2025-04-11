Now Playing

Haliburton is out for Friday's game versus the Magic due to lower back injury management.

Haliburton will sit out the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back Friday alongside the team's other typical starters. T.J. McConnell will likely receive an increased role in Haliburton's absence. Haliburton's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland.

