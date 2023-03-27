Haliburton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton was able to suit up Friday and Saturday despite landing on the Pacers' injury report due to his ankle injury, but he'll be unavailable for Monday's matchup. T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard should see increased run against the Mavericks, while Haliburton's next chance to play will be Wednesday against Milwaukee.