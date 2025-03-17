Haliburton (back) won't play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton will need to miss at least one game due to back soreness. The star floor general can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard could see increased workloads and usage.