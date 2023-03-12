Haliburton (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Pacers want to be as cautious as possible with their injured players and are looking to give Haliburton as much time as he needs to recover from the injury. Plus, the fact that the team's subsequent game comes against the Bucks means Indiana needs him as healthy as possible for that tough matchup. Expect Andrew Nembhard and George Hill to serve as the Pacers' primary options at point guard Monday.