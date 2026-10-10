Haliburton will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Hawks due to a right ankle injury, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Haliburton tweaked his right ankle during the Pacers' preseason game against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, when he played 16 minutes and finished with seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in a 123-112 win for Indiana. The good news for Haliburton is that his ankle issue is not related to the Achilles injury that caused him to miss the entire 2025-26 season. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Thunder.