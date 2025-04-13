Haliburton has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to low back injury management.

Haliburton was initially listed as available for Sunday's game, but the Pacers flipped his status and have decided to rest the star forward, which makes sense given that the Pacers have already secured a spot in the playoffs. The absence of the star general should lead to T.J. McConnell seeing a bigger role in the starting lineup. Haliburton ends the season with averages of 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.