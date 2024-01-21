Haliburton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Haliburton returned to the court Friday against the Trail Blazers, but he'll be sidelined due to left hamstring injury management Sunday. T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard are candidates to see increased run against the Suns.
