Haliburton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Haliburton stepped on Jalen Smith's (knee) foot during Monday's loss to the Bulls and will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. In his absence, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased usage. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Haliburton's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Cleveland.