Haliburton is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sore lower back.
Haliburton has played in the Pacers' last three games after missing the three contests prior due to a strained left hip. He's now working through back soreness, which has put him in jeopardy of missing Monday's interconference game. Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard would be in line to see increased minutes and responsibilities if Haliburton were to be ruled out.
