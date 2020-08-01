Oladipo (knee) was a participant at Saturday morning's shootaround, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The Pacers have exercised caution with Oladipo all season and have continued to due so during the NBA's bubble restart. He logged back-to-back practices to close out the week, and his presence atsh ootaround indicates he is trending in the right direction ahead of the Saturday's matchup with the 76ers. More clarity on his status will certainly come closer to tip-off.