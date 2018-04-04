Oladipo had 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Oladipo was magnificent yet again Monday, chiming in across the board in the loss to the Nuggets. He continues to rack up the steals at an alarming rate, having now compiled a combined 18 across the last five games. His breakout season shows no signs of slowing down and he will need to continue his strong play against the Warriors on Thursday.