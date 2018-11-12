Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Another double-double in Sunday's loss
Oladipo had 22 points (7-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.
Oladipo has delivered consecutive double-doubles, with four over the last six games as well. Oladipo also saw a season high minute total in this one, and while he was far from efficient offensively, the 26-year-old star continues to carry a massive load for his team. Oladipo and company now have several days to rest and recover for Friday's matchup with the Heat.
