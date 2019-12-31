Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Back from G League
Oladipo (knee) is rejoined the Pacers on Tuesday after a stint with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Oladipo took part in practice with the Mad Ants on Monday, but his return to Indiana doesn't necessarily signal that his 2019-20 debut is imminent. The 27-year-old is continuing to gradually increase his on-court activity and regain conditioning after being shut down for nearly a year following surgery to address a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Oladipo still appears to be around a month away from playing, though the Pacers haven't established a firm target date for his debut.
