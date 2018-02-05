Oladipo is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.

It's unclear how severe the illness is, but the Pacers will wait until later in the day to reevaluate Oladipo and issue an update. The All-Star scored 19 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists in Saturday's win over the Sixers, which came on the heels of a 35-point performance Friday in Charlotte.