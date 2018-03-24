Oladipo totaled 18 points (4-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.

Oladipo struggled with his shot Friday, making just 4-of-16 attempts. Despite the efficiency issues, he made up for it with contributions in other categories, as he has done all season. His scoring has slowed down of late, likely due to his heavy workload across the season. However, he still remains an elite fantasy option and one of the steals of the draft.