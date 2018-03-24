Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Chips in across the board
Oladipo totaled 18 points (4-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.
Oladipo struggled with his shot Friday, making just 4-of-16 attempts. Despite the efficiency issues, he made up for it with contributions in other categories, as he has done all season. His scoring has slowed down of late, likely due to his heavy workload across the season. However, he still remains an elite fantasy option and one of the steals of the draft.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 21 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drives team to victory despite slow start•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 18 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Shooting woes improve slightly•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles with shot versus 76ers•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...