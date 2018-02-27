Oladipo collected 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 506 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks.

The Pacers looked disjointed all night and this showed in the final result. Oladipo had himself a nice game but saw limited minutes and along with the other players, appeared somewhat uninterested. He has been a stud this season and will likely bounce back against the Hawks on Wednesday.