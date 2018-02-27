Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Chips in across the board
Oladipo collected 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 506 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks.
The Pacers looked disjointed all night and this showed in the final result. Oladipo had himself a nice game but saw limited minutes and along with the other players, appeared somewhat uninterested. He has been a stud this season and will likely bounce back against the Hawks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Explodes for 35 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Game at New Orleans postponed•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out Monday vs. Wizards•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...