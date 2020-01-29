Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared for 24 minutes

Oladipo will be limited to around 24 minutes in his season debut Wednesday night against Chicago, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

As expected, Oladipo will make his long-awaited return Wednesday night, and he'll come off the bench as the Pacers stick with Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb in the backcourt. According to coach Nate McMillan, the plan is for Oladipo to remain in a reserve role and play a maximum of 24 minutes until the All-Star break, at which point he'll be reassessed by the team's training staff. Scott Agness of The Athletic also noted that Oladipo will not play in one-half of back-to-back sets, though the Pacers only have three remaining on the season.