Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared for 28 minutes

Oladipo has been cleared to increase his minutes restriction from 24 to 28 minutes, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Oladipo has played 21, 22 and 23 minutes, respectively, over his first three games back, but the team is ready to extend him a bit closer to a full workload. That increase could be reflected Wednesday against Toronto, when the Pacers will be without T.J. Warren (concussion) for a second straight game. Fantasy owners should keep in mind that Oladipo will sit one half of the team's back-to-back set this weekend against the Raptors (Friday) and Pelicans (Saturday).