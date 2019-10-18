Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared for 5-on-5

Oladipo (knee) has been cleared to take part in half-court 5-on-5 work in practice, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo continues to progress in the right direction, as he was seen running and cutting in practice last week and now appears to be taking part in basketball activities. Agness also reported that once Oladipo is cleared to play this season, he will not play in back-to-back games, which is hardly a surprise. Oladipo still remains without a strict timetable, but the expectation is that he'll likely remain out for the next two months or so.