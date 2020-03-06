Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Friday
Oladipo (knee) will play Friday against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Oladipo was previously questionable due to right knee soreness, but he'll take the court following a two-game absence. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.9 minutes.
