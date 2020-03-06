Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Friday

Oladipo (knee) will play Friday against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Oladipo was previously questionable due to right knee soreness, but he'll take the court following a two-game absence. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.9 minutes.

