Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play vs. Pistons
Oladipo (shoulder) will play during Friday's contest against the Pistons, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Oladipo was previously listed as probable, so his availability is unsurprising. Over the past six games, he's averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 35.5 minutes.
