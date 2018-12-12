Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Wednesday

Oladipo (knee) will play Wednesday against the Bucks.

Oladipo will jump back into action Wednesday. The news is a bit surprising considering Oladipo just practiced for the first time Tuesday, playing 4-on-4. He will probably re-join the starting five, but it's not immediately clear if he'll garner his usual 30-plus minutes.

