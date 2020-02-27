Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play

Oladipo (back) will play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

After missing two games with a sore back, Oladipo will make his return. Over his past five appearances (all starts), he's averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories