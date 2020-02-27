Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play
Oladipo (back) will play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
After missing two games with a sore back, Oladipo will make his return. Over his past five appearances (all starts), he's averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...