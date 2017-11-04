Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 31 points Friday

Oladipo finished with 31 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 37 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

Oladipo has notched two 30-point efforts already this year -- a mark he failed to reach at all last season with the Thunder. He's truly been a focal point of the team's gameplan this season and there are few signs of it slowing down. While he's shooting just a hair under 50 percent from three -- an unsustainable rate -- his overall volume of shots from everywhere on the floor seemingly ensure he'll flirt with a career high in scoring this season. His current career high sits at 17.9 points per game, which he accomplished during his second year in the league with the Magic.

