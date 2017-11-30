Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 5 steals in loss
Oladipo totaled 19 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals, three rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-97 loss to Houston.
Oladipo (knee) was questionable heading into the game, but appeared relatively untroubled on his way to 19 points. His shot was not falling, however, he was able to contribute across the stat sheet, as seems the standard this season. He has been fantastic, currently leading the team in scoring, averaging 23 points per game. Assuming his knee responds well, he will next suit up on Friday in Toronto.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 26 points in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play Monday vs. Magic•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be game-time call•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out vs. Celtics•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.