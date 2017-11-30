Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Collects 5 steals in loss

Oladipo totaled 19 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals, three rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-97 loss to Houston.

Oladipo (knee) was questionable heading into the game, but appeared relatively untroubled on his way to 19 points. His shot was not falling, however, he was able to contribute across the stat sheet, as seems the standard this season. He has been fantastic, currently leading the team in scoring, averaging 23 points per game. Assuming his knee responds well, he will next suit up on Friday in Toronto.