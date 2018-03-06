Oladipo posted 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT, five assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Monday's 92-89 win over the Bucks.

Oladipo certainly didn't do the Pacers any favors on Monday as they barely squeaked by in this game despite what was arguably one of Oladipo's worst games of the season. He coughed up the ball 10 times, which was easily a season-high and likely one of the worst ballhandling nights of his pro career. While he has picked things up a bit since the All-Star break, he had a below-average month in January, averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 14 games. While Bojan Bogdanovic picked up the slack in the backcourt on Monday, the Pacers will need better outings from Oladipo to sustain a playoff run.