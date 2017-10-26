Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Continues resurgence in loss
Oladipo totaled 35 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Thunder.
Oladipo took on the primary offensive role again Wednesday, with Myles Turner (concussion) missing his fourth consecutive game. He has so far rewarded his owners, posting not only some lofty scoring efforts, but increasing his efficiency from both the floor and the free-throw line. Oladipo has also shown some promise on the defensive end, now averaging 2.2 steals per contest. If he manages to keep these numbers going, he could become one of the elite two-way players in the league.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Drops 28 points in blowout victory Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 28 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 17 in Friday's loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Impressive two-way effort Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will be rested Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 14 in preseason win•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season