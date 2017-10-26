Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Continues resurgence in loss

Oladipo totaled 35 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Thunder.

Oladipo took on the primary offensive role again Wednesday, with Myles Turner (concussion) missing his fourth consecutive game. He has so far rewarded his owners, posting not only some lofty scoring efforts, but increasing his efficiency from both the floor and the free-throw line. Oladipo has also shown some promise on the defensive end, now averaging 2.2 steals per contest. If he manages to keep these numbers going, he could become one of the elite two-way players in the league.