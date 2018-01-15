Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Contributes 17 points in 21 minutes
Oladipo managed 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals across 21 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.
The sharpshooting two-guard didn't need much floor time to put together a fantasy-friendly stat line. Like the rest of his first-unit teammates, Oladipo's minutes were notably reduced due to the blowout nature of the victory, but he comfortably posted his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. A large part of the Pacers' offense continues to run through the fifth-year guard, who's now averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.2 steals across 31.2 minutes in five January games.
