Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Could be facing nine-month recovery

Oladipo, who was diagnosed Thursday with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, will undergo surgery at yet-to-be-determined date and could require 6-to-9 months of recovery time, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Pacers haven't officially provide a timeline for Oladipo's recovery and likely won't until he has the procedure, but Dr. Rodney Benner, a knee specialist and orthopedic surgeon in Indianapolis, relayed to Ayello that the length of recovery from ruptured quad tendons is comparable to that of ACL tear. As such, the injury isn't considered a career-threatening one, though Oladipo may struggle initially to regain the form that made him an All-Star in 2017-18, even if he meets the low end of his projected timetable. In their first game Saturday since Oladipo suffered the season-ending injury, the Pacers moved Tyreke Evans in the starting five in a 106-103 loss to the Grizzlies. Evans, Darren Collison, Cory Joseph and Aaron Holiday should all see slightly enhanced roles as the Pacers look to fill the void in the backcourt created by Oladipo's absence.