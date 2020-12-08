The Pacers organization has not decided if Oladipo will be cleared to play in back-to-backs, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Oladipo noted that it depends on how his body reacts but notes that he's now the healthiest he's been in two years. He hasn't played in back-to-backs since his tendon injury, but given the amount of time it's been, he could be cleared to play in them this season. It would be a big boost to Oladipo's potential fantasy value if he can play in back-to-backs, so that he would not have a capped upside.