Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Could practice Tuesday

Coach Nate McMillan said Monday that he hopes Oladipo (knee) will be able to practice Tuesday, Pat Boylan of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Oladipo remains out indefinitely while nursing soreness in his right knee, but this certainly look to be an encouraging development. The All-Star hasn't played since Nov. 17, though if he's able to get back on the practice court this week, he'd likely have a chance to return for one of the Pacers' next handful of games. Indiana plays Wednesday, Friday and Sunday before another four-game Week 10, and it doesn't have two consecutive days off until Dec. 24 and 25.